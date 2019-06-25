Home » General » Woodbury Wildfire Evacuation Order Lifted

Sedona AZ – With the lifting of Woodbury Wildfire evacuation order for the Roosevelt Lake Communities, the local Red Cross Shelter at Lee Kornegay Intermediate School in Miami, Arizona, has officially closed effective today.

We continue to work closely with our local partners and emergency management officials to coordinate any recovery efforts moving forward. Trained Red Cross volunteers and staff are on call round-the-clock and ready to assist in various aspects including sheltering, feeding, disaster assessment, casework, and more.

Red Cross caseworkers will continue to work with families affected by this disaster providing referrals, resources and more. Visit for more information www.redcross.org/local/Arizona.

