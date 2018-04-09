Winona resident arrested and felony booked for starting fire

Sedona AZ (April 9, 2018) – On April 8, 2018 around 12:17 p.m., the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a fire in the Winona, Arizona area along North Copley Drive. Evacuation notifications were done through Code Red and door to door notifications and one arrest was made.
On April 8 around 12:17 p.m., Coconino County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the report of a fire in the Winona area, a community located approximately ten miles east of Flagstaff, Arizona near Interstate 40. Units arrived on scene and observed fire units from Summit Fire District working an active fire in the area of North Copley Drive.
Around 12:30 p.m., Code Red was activated for the Winona area and pre-evacuation information was sent out to the Doney Park and Timberline-Fernwood areas. By approximately 1:00 p.m., 75 homes had been evacuated in the Winona area.
Fire units from Summit Fire, Flagstaff Fire Department, and the U.S. Forest Service were on scene.
During an investigation into the fire, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office arrested Steve Carter, 54, a resident on Copley Drive, in connection with the fire. Carter was burning yard debris when the fire got away from him and grew out of control. High winds and dry conditions also were a factor.
Carter was booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility for three counts of Felony Endangerment, one count Misdemeanor Reckless Burning, and one count of Felony Criminal Damage.
The evacuation was lifted at approximately 8:00 p.m. and residents were allowed to return to their homes. Fire and Sheriff units stayed in the area throughout the night. One residential structure and multiple outbuildings burned along with eighty six acres.
In addition to the previously listed agencies assisting, the Sheriff’s office would like to thank additional resources that assisted: Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, Coconino Emergency Management, Coconino Public Works, AZ Game and Fish, and, the residents of Winona for their part in working to reduce the fire threat.
It was a neighbor’s home that burned. The investigation is still ongoing, and investigators are still gathering information about various buildings / property owners that may have been affected.
Tell me why this man was charged like a murderer? I’m guessing he was white middle class?
you must be kidding THAT HE WAS BOOKED INTO COUNTY JAIL !!!!
This is why people pay for insurance. The state is out of control. The police are out of control. He’s burning trash and wind comes up and he’s in jail. When did an accident become a felony? This is wrong. Stand up people.
Agree @all this man is innocent of crime, this is the result of a private prison state. CCSO this is overreach. Your family members might have done this, you might have done this, we might have done this. You have not done justice right.
Would you be saying the same things if it was your house that burned down?
What if someone was hurt or killed? It seems apparent to most that wildfires are the most common, preventable human caused disasters. He is alleged to have started a fire which endangered the lives of his neighbors. How is that not felony endangerment.
Other examples to consider these points are SFD setting it’s won fire house on fire? How about the prescribed burns set by forest services that got out of control and burned thousands of acres and buildings ? Need I go on?
It is not felony endangerment if it was unintentional and an accident. If he intended to burn his neighbors house down ,charge and arrest him. It is very easy to have a fire get out of control. Let those who have never made a mistake cast the first stone.
Some of you have to leave your electronic devices and do something real someday so you can feel what a mistake feels like.