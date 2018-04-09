Home » Featured » Winona resident arrested and felony booked for starting fire

Sedona AZ (April 9, 2018) – On April 8, 2018 around 12:17 p.m., the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a fire in the Winona, Arizona area along North Copley Drive. Evacuation notifications were done through Code Red and door to door notifications and one arrest was made.

On April 8 around 12:17 p.m., Coconino County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the report of a fire in the Winona area, a community located approximately ten miles east of Flagstaff, Arizona near Interstate 40. Units arrived on scene and observed fire units from Summit Fire District working an active fire in the area of North Copley Drive.

Around 12:30 p.m., Code Red was activated for the Winona area and pre-evacuation information was sent out to the Doney Park and Timberline-Fernwood areas. By approximately 1:00 p.m., 75 homes had been evacuated in the Winona area.

Fire units from Summit Fire, Flagstaff Fire Department, and the U.S. Forest Service were on scene.

During an investigation into the fire, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office arrested Steve Carter, 54, a resident on Copley Drive, in connection with the fire. Carter was burning yard debris when the fire got away from him and grew out of control. High winds and dry conditions also were a factor.

Carter was booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility for three counts of Felony Endangerment, one count Misdemeanor Reckless Burning, and one count of Felony Criminal Damage.

The evacuation was lifted at approximately 8:00 p.m. and residents were allowed to return to their homes. Fire and Sheriff units stayed in the area throughout the night. One residential structure and multiple outbuildings burned along with eighty six acres.

In addition to the previously listed agencies assisting, the Sheriff’s office would like to thank additional resources that assisted: Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, Coconino Emergency Management, Coconino Public Works, AZ Game and Fish, and, the residents of Winona for their part in working to reduce the fire threat.