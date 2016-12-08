Home » Business » Widening Loop 101 Cuts Ramp Meter Usage by Half

Sedona AZ (December 8, 2016) – One of the benefits of the recent widening of Loop 101 in the Scottsdale, Arizona, area is that on-ramp meters, featuring those alternating green and red traffic signals, won’t be in use as often now.

The Arizona Department of Transportation followed up on the addition of new Loop 101 lanes by assessing improved traffic conditions between Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway). The result? Most ramp meters in that area will now be used about half as often as they were before ADOT launched the $73 million project to improve 11 miles of Loop 101 south of Shea Boulevard.

The ramp meters in the Scottsdale area weren’t in use during construction, which included rebuilding on-and-off ramps along the freeway. Crews are scheduled to activate the meters again starting Monday, December 12, 2016. Prior to the widening project, the meters were used during both the morning and afternoon peak commute times.

With reduced congestion, drivers can expect most Loop 101 ramp meters in the Scottsdale area to be used during only one peak commute period each weekday.

For example, ramp meters along the busier northbound Loop 101 between McKellips and Indian Bend roads will only be in use from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. weekdays. Conversely, most ramp meters along southbound Loop 101 between Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and McKellips Road will only be used during the 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. peak commute times. The hours of operation will vary slightly depending on location and anticipated traffic conditions (see the list below).

The northbound Loop 101 ramp meters at Via De Ventura, 90th Street, and Shea Boulevard will still be used during both the morning and afternoon rush hours. At this time, the southbound Loop 101 ramp meter at Shea Boulevard and northbound meter at Cactus Road won’t be used at all. The southbound ramp meter at Raintree Drive will be limited to use during the morning rush hour.

Ramp meters are used to enhance traffic flow by providing space between vehicles entering freeways across the Phoenix area. That space between vehicles also promotes safer merging conditions for drivers who are either entering or exiting freeways.

Ramp meter use and hours of operation are subject to change depending on future traffic conditions.

Loop 101 entrance ramp meter schedule as of Dec. 12, 2016

7 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Loop 101 North ramp meters at McKellips Road, McDowell Road, Thomas Road, Indian School Road, Chaparral Road, McDonald Drive and Indian Bend Road.

6 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Loop 101 South ramp meter at Raintree Drive.

3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Loop 101 South ramp meters at Chaparral Road, Indian School Road, Thomas Road, McDowell Road and McKellips Road.

3 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Loop 101 South ramp meters at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, Cactus Road, Indian Bend Road and McDonald Drive.

3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Loop 101 South at 90th Street, Via De Ventura.

Loop 101 North at Raintree Drive and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard.

7 a.m. – 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Loop 101 North ramp meters at Via De Ventura, 90th Street and Shea Boulevard.

Note: Loop 101 North ramp meter at 90th Street will start at 3 p.m.

Not in use at this time

Loop 101 South ramp meter at Shea Boulevard and Loop 101 North ramp meter at Cactus Road.