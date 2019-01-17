Home » Business » Westbound US 60 in Tempe lane closures tonight

Sedona AZ (January 17, 2019) – Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) will be narrowed during overnight hours Thursday night (January 17) for traffic control changes between Mill Avenue and Interstate 10 in Tempe, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Following other traffic flow improvements made last summer, crews are removing flexible lane delineator posts that have separated the westbound US 60 HOV lane and the left general purpose lane. These lanes will be closed overnight west of Mill Avenue from 9:00 p.m. Thursday to 5:00 a.m. Friday (January 18) to accommodate this work.

The white delineator posts were added in fall 2016 to limit sudden lane changes from the HOV lane. Sudden lane changes had contributed to crashes, most of them minor, when traffic was not flowing as well as it now does along westbound US 60.

Since ADOT installed new signs and made lane striping adjustments along westbound US 60 approaching the I-10 interchange, traffic flow in the freeway’s left lanes has improved and crashes are significantly reduced.

Drivers should use caution and be prepared to merge safely ahead of the work zone on Thursday night. Watch for work crews and equipment. Drivers will not be able to use the westbound US 60 HOV-lane ramp to westbound I-10. However, the westbound US 60 ramp to eastbound I-10 will remain open overnight.

Safe travels.