Westbound I-10 on ramp to close permanently

Sedona AZ (March 23, 2018) – As work progresses on an interchange to connect the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway with Arizona Interstate 10 in the West Valley, another I-10 ramp will close permanently to make room for the improvements.

The westbound I-10 on-ramp at 51st Avenue will close permanently at 10 p.m. Friday, March 23. Earlier this month, the westbound I-10 off-ramp at 59th Avenue closed permanently as the Arizona Department of Transportation moves forward with replacing the existing I-10/59th Avenue traffic interchange and building new access roads between 51st and 67th avenues.

As an alternative, motorists should consider entering westbound I-10 at 43rd or 59th avenues until the new westbound access road between 51st and 59th avenues is completed in May.

This is one of several I-10 ramps that need to be removed permanently or reconstructed to tie into a wider I-10 that will include connecting ramps to and from the South Mountain Freeway when it opens late 2019.

In addition, the I-10 eastbound off-ramp at 67th Avenue remains closed until the end of March, while the I-10 eastbound 67th Avenue on-ramp is scheduled to close permanently on April 7.

Long-term and permanent closures of existing on-and-off ramps are necessary between 51st and 67th avenues until all of the new access roads are completed by fall 2018. Motorists will be able to access 59th Avenue from these new roadways.

Work schedules and restrictions are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. To stay up to date with the latest highway conditions around the state, visit ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and SedonaEye.com.