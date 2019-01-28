Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » We need to tell our politicians to get to work

Sedona AZ (January 28, 2019) – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:

Dear Editor,

Lots of us are getting sick and tired of being sick and tired of this border wall issue. Everybody worth their salt knows we need it. I speak with friends by phone in Sedona who are diehard Democrats and they snicker and one has said “it’s not about security, it’s about giving Trump a win at our expense.”

Our expense? Define “our”? Then, take a few minutes and tell me why Trump gets a win if the border fencing goes up? Because unlike you, I think we win. I define “we” as “all of us.”

We have to have the border barrier and more. The border fence Trump asked for is only steel slats along about 230 miles of the U.S.-Mexico border! And a third of that request (about 80 miles) REPLACES broken down inadequate fencing, while 150 miles, give or take, would cover present unfenced area. ONLY 150 miles !!!!!!

We need miles and miles and miles more than that, so tell me again how that equates to a win for Trump?

I’m disgusted with our elected representatives who turned into spineless rats because of newly elected under educated hair brains and old decrepit has beens afraid to be without a job in Congress. The rest of us want and know what should be there, a fence. A fence is needed. I’m beginning to think our politicians are traitors and spies for other countries!

JUST DO IT. Call your local representatives now and tell them to get to work. We need to begin to see who should or shouldn’t be elected ever again.

Who gives a (deleted by editor) about a Trump win. He’s done more for our minorities than anybody else as President. I didn’t vote for him, might not vote for him in the next election, but damn I don’t mind giving the man credit when he earned it.

Bob Johnson

Los Angeles