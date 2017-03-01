Home » Business » Voting is open in ADOT’s Safety Message Contest

Sedona AZ (March 1, 2017) – From speeding and impairment, texting and seat belt use, to general driving safety tips, Arizonans conveyed their thoughts on transportation safety creatively in the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Safety Message Contest.

After receiving nearly 7,000 submissions, 20 finalists have been selected to advance to the next round of the contest. Now it’s up to you to decide which two will appear on signs above Arizona’s highways.

From today through March 15, you can view and vote on the finalists at azdot.gov/signcontest.

Response to the contest was so overwhelming that ADOT expanded the number of finalists from 15 to 20 and increased the winners from one to two. The winning messages will appear on overhead signs one day each in April.

“We were excited to see so much interest,” said Kevin Biesty, ADOT deputy director for policy. “People are reading the signs and we hope they’re taking the messages to heart, sharing with others and choosing to make the roads safer for us all.”

The submissions were clever and original, funny and serious, and on point. Many entrants included comments about how their lives have been affected by dangerous driving. Those personal notes drive home the reason ADOT places safety messages on overhead signs: reducing fatal and serious-injury vehicle crashes.

Even if your message isn’t a finalist, it could still be displayed on message boards. ADOT has already scheduled a contest entry related to an event this month to appear on signs in March and will consider others throughout the year, too.

ADOT began placing unconventional safety messages on overhead signs more than a year ago in an effort to kick-start a change in social acceptance of impaired driving, distracted driving, speeding, aggressive driving and other dangerous driving behaviors.