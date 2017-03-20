Home » Community » VOCA Ballot: Vote No to Everything Asks Organized Neighbors

Sedona AZ (March 19, 2017) – VOTE NO to everything, asks Fairway Oaks Neighbors civic organization after examining the Village of Oak Creek (Homeowners) Association Board proposal for selling a narrow, but valuable strip of land in the heart of the Village of Oak Creek in Sedona, Arizona.

In an email sent to VOCA membership and the SedonaEye.com editor, FairwayOaksNeighbors@yahoo.com writes:

Mar 15 at 9:47 PM

Message body

Here we go:

VOTE NO to this sale, Do not let this board sell our investment. This is much more than a narrow strip. It is prime real estate and now that the VOCA Board has merged the homeowners associations and golf course reserves, we have no idea where this money will be spent.

Please see the attached map then reread what they proposed…….VOTE NO to this and all other requests on the absentee ballot.

Pay attention. Attend the April meeting. (end email)