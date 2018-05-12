Home » Business » Viewpoint Fire Containment Progress

Sedona AZ (May 12, 2018) – Firefighters are making excellent progress on the Viewpoint Fire and have the blaze eighty percent contained, say authorities. Roughly one hundred and forty firefighters remain assigned to Viewpoint.

Over the next few days, firefighters will monitor the fire’s perimeter to ensure stability under the windy conditions. They will also patrol for hot spots and continue with mop up efforts.

Investigators confirmed Friday’s fast moving fire is human caused, however, the source whether machine or person(s) is yet to be determined.

Yesterday’s fire destroyed two homes in the Poquito Valley area, twelve structures, four RV travel trailers, and six vehicles.

The Viewpoint Fire started late Friday morning and quickly ran through dry grasses and brush with help from the gusty winds. Firefighters had forward progress stopped on the fire around 4:30 p.m. the same day, roughly five hours after the initial report was called into the Arizona Interagency Dispatch Center.

As a reminder, Stage II Fire Restrictions are in place in Yavapai County on state owned and managed lands and throughout the Prescott National Forest. Absolutely no campfires are allowed, no target shooting or discharging of weapons, and no fireworks are permitted.

See this related SedonaEye.com post for Stage II Fire Restrictions: sedonaeye.com/soaz-and-coconino-county-begin-stage-ii-fire-restrictions/

Safety of firefighters and residents is our number one priority. Restrictions will remain in place until conditions improve and it is deemed safe.