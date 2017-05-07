Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » Video of Oral Testimony in APS Rate Case

Sedona AZ (May 7, 2017) – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:

Video of Oral Testimony in APS Rate Case

Information & Perspective by Warren Woodward

May 6, 2017 ~ Sedona, Arizona

I spent the week of April 24th plus May 1st & 2nd going to Phoenix every day for APS rate case hearings at the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC).

Here are videos of some of those hearings:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5NSrmAjqgjM This one is my cross examination (which starts about one minute in) of Scott Bordenkircher who holds the very important sounding title of Director of Transmission and Distribution Technology Innovation and Integration at APS. Scott is supposedly the APS “smart” grid expert and guy in charge. Notice how many times he says “I don’t know.” Note also the inherent bias of the Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) when a couple times she admonishes me for engaging in argument instead of questions, despite the fact that I am asking questions. The only thing that makes the questions argumentative is that Bordenkircher can’t answer them! More importantly, if APS’s lawyers did not like the questions posed to their witness then they could have objected. They didn’t. So what is happening is the ALJ is doing the work of the APS lawyers and, in so doing, thwarting my ability to gather evidence.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-LctEyyo3jY This video is a continuation of my cross examination of Bordenkircher which lasts until 36:33. Then some others question Bordenkircher. Then, at 48:39, I call forensic electrical engineer Erik Anderson, my expert witness who testifies to, among other things, the kilohertz frequencies that APS “smart” meters emit, and to the fires “smart” meters can cause.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WdDtUZHtoqY&feature=youtu.be This last video starts with the testimony of my expert witness Dr. Sam Milham who discusses the health implications of the kilohertz frequencies that Erik Anderson found, and the inadequacy of the Arizona Department of Health Service’s “smart” meter radiation study. Then I testify as my own witness. Then I cross examine ACC Staff’s expert accounting witness who basically BS’s his way through my questions that expose the fraud of claiming a 20 year “smart” meter service life.

What happens next in the rate case is that all Intervenors have until May 17th to submit written Briefs to the ALJ. Then Rebuttal Briefs are due June 1st. Then the ALJ issues her Recommended Opinion & Order (what she thinks should happen) to the ACC commissioners who then hold an Open Meeting and vote on what they think should happen.

Despite receiving many generous donations to offset my expenses, I am still under water as the expenses continue to mount. If you appreciate what I am doing in this rate case please help out if you’ve not already.

Checks can be sent to me at 200 Sierra Road, Sedona, Arizona 86336, and I can receive PayPal at wildmanwarren@hotmail.com. Your donation of any amount is needed and appreciated.

Warren Woodward

Sedona AZ