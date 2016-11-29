Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » Victory Party Celebrates You and President-Elect Donald Trump

Sedona AZ (November 29, 2016) – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:

Hello Patriots,

Concerned Citizens for America (CC4A) is throwing a victory party for YOU, the political activist, this Thursday, December 1, 6:30 PM, at the Canyon Trails Cowboy Church, 3132 White Bear Road, Sedona, 86336. Join us for Christmas desserts as we celebrate multiple political victories at this no-cost event.

Join us, too, as we set up a camera and microphone so that you can be filmed sending your personal one-minute congratulations, prayers, encouraging words, or wish lists to our President-Elect Donald J. Trump. We will be sending these personal well-wishes via video to Mr. Trump at Trump Tower.

Thank you for letting all club members, friends, and neighbors know that everyone is invited.

CC4America.org

Concerned Citizens For America (CC4A) celebrates:

YOU, THE POLITICAL ACTIVIST, and PRESIDENT-ELECT DONALD TRUMP

Join us for your VICTORY PARTY and a celebration of your commitment to Conservative values. We will celebrate your unwavering attention over the last few years to the important issues of our community, state and nation, your activism, your hard work on behalf of CC4A, and your faithfulness in never giving up on this historic election.

We will also host an open microphone so that we can film your one minute congratulations, prayers & encouragement to Donald J. Trump, our President-Elect. We will send the congratulatory disc directly to Mr. Trump at Trump Tower.

Join us for a celebration of YOU and TRUMP.

All voters are welcome; enjoy desserts with us.

Thursday, December 1, 6:30 PM, Canyon Trails Cowboy Church, 3132 White Bear Road, Sedona, 86336

Follow us on cc4america.org and FACEBOOK: “CC4A”.

Concerned Citizens for America (CC4A)