Verde Valley-Sedona Mingus Mountain Republican Holiday Luncheon

Sedona AZ (November 27, 2018) – The special holiday luncheon meeting of the Verde Valley-Sedona Mingus Mountain Republican Club will be held at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7400, 705 East Aspen Street, Cottonwood, on December 11, 2018, starting at 11:15 a.m. with five guest speakers.

Two luncheon speakers, Yavapai County Supervisors Thurman and Garrison will address their biggest concerns for the County, both citing aging infrastructure and the local road system. Hear Cottonwood City Council member Deb Althouse, anti sex trafficking activist Andrea Kadar, and Missy Sikora, director of the Yavapai Family Advocacy Center, as they share concerns and successful advocacies on behalf of Arizona residents and citizens.

The public is welcome to attend this special holiday luncheon meeting. Reservations are required.

Yavapai County District 3 Supervisor Randy Garrison said, “You don’t have to live long in the Verde Valley to understand our dependency on the local road system. Not only are we a growing County, but an aging County as well. As time moves, forward this will only place a greater burden on our need for safe and easy access, not only around town, but across our Valley. It will be important to make sure the voice of our citizens is heard and accounted for when determining any future work to alleviate these concerns. Our road system will never be ideal, but together we can find solutions to this increasing problem in a manner that provides us improved access without threatening our quality of life or safety.”

As an elected official Garrison has served the community in a leadership role for more than fifteen years. He said, “My great grandparents gave me the lessons of commitment and sacrifice, my grandparents instilled in me the value of investing in our communities, and my parents brought me up to respect hard work and the value of a dollar.”

Garrison is a graduate of Mingus Union High School and Yavapai College and holds multiple degrees from NAU College of Business and is a small business owner. He also serves on the Governing Boards of Mingus Union High School and Cottonwood Oak Creek School District and is a former Cottonwood City Council member with over thirty years of experience in managing water resources.

Yavapai County District 2 Supervisor Tom Thurman took office in 2005 and is serving his third term as a Supervisor for District 2. In addition, he served as Chairman of the Board of Supervisors’ three times.

Thurman is involved with two economic development groups and supports reasonable growth. Economic Development, Water, Roads, and Health are important issues to him. He is active on a variety of public service committees and volunteer groups to benefit the communities and neighbors he represents.

Thurman spearheaded the Yavapai County Health Department’s partnership with the National Association of Counties Organization to bring a prescription card program to the citizens of the County.

Missy Sikora and Andrea Kadar are two very engaged Republican women who will speak about their remarkable crusades. While working tirelessly to make meaningful differences within their communities, they inspire others to do the same.

Missy Sikora, Director at the Yavapai Family Advocacy Center (YFAC) of Prescott Valley, sensitively helps victims traumatized by violence of all ages including child abuse and sexual abuse, rape, domestic violence, and neglect to both children and adults. The Center provides a safe place where forensic interviews and sexual assault exams are performed. YFAC works closely with law enforcement and the Department of Child Safety to support investigations of crimes and reduce the associated trauma. Since its inception in 2000, YFAC has served over 12,000 victims.

Sikora holds a Master’s Degree in Special Education, a Bachelor’s Degree in Counseling and Human Services, and is a graduate of the Certified Public Management Program from Arizona State University. Prior to joining YFAC, she served twelve years as Investigations Supervisor with the Arizona Department of Child Safety in Prescott, taught school fifteen years in Phoenix, worked for the Arizona State Juvenile Detention System and the state Children’s Crisis Shelter.

Anti sex-trafficking activist Andrea Kadar, is a very loyal and committed member of the Republican Party with a passion for justice. She spends much of her time as a prominent speaker and a fearless crusader against “domestic” sex trafficking and drug abuse on behalf of Arizona youth.

It was in the Sedona area where Kadar first began her crusade against sex trafficking. Since 2016, she has spoken in eighteen cities and towns including the Navajo Nation, and traveled more than 7,000 miles to raise awareness about the adverse effects of sex trafficking. Kadar also believes drug abuse is a menace to society, and that much remains to be done by Government and the private sector to combat the scourge of drug abuse.

These are just two of the “travesties” that she believes are worth fighting against. “Indifference is not an option,” Andrea Kadar says. Her goal for the future is to keep speaking in an effort to lobby the legislature for stricter anti-trafficking and pornography laws and to defeat any new pro-marijuana initiatives on the 2020 ballot.

Debra Althouse, Cottonwood City Council member, was elected to the Cottonwood City Council in 2016 and is the IT Manager for Optum Technology, a division of United Health Care. She is a longtime conservative Republican.

A California native, Althouse was raised in a very conservative Republican family and has worked in the healthcare industry for nearly thirty years. She received a Master’s degree in Public Administration and a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology from California State University.

In addition to being passionate about building a better quality of life for Cottonwood residents, Althouse loves helping veterans and their families and riding motorcycles with her husband. She is an active member of the VFW Post 7400 Auxiliary, the American Legion Post 25 Auxiliary, and the American Legion Post 25 Legion Riders.

She enjoys hearing from Cottonwood residents and its visitors who truly share a passion and love for her city. Look for Councilwoman Althouse at a motorcycle rally, at a veterans’ charity event with her husband Terry, or enjoying many of the great restaurants found in Cottonwood’s Old Town.

The Mingus Mountain Republican Club (MMRC) is an educational club that promotes an informed electorate by informing, engaging, challenging, and entertaining. MMRC is known for hosting city, county, and statewide politicians and Republican leaders in our community who are making a difference. Located in the hub of the Verde Valley in Cottonwood, Arizona, MMRC serves Cottonwood, Sedona and Camp Verde, Clarkdale, Cornville and Rimrock. The public is invited to participate.

MMRC lunch meetings are hosted on the second Tuesday of each month at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7400, 705 East Aspen Street, Cottonwood. Doors open to the public at 11:00 a.m. and the December holiday prime rib luncheon will be served starting at 11:15 a.m. for only $15.00 including a beverage. The ‘no lunch’ fee is $3.00.

Reservations are required. R.S.V.P to MingusMountainRepublicans@gmail.com or call Carol at 928-301-2121.

For more information, visit www.mm-gop.org.