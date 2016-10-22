Verde Valley Republican Women Host AZ Congressman Gosar on Border Patrol Issues

Sedona AZ (October 22, 2016) – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:
Friends:
At the Verde Valley Republican Women meeting last week, Rep. Paul Gosar discussed Border Patrol’s recent press releases that hundreds of “OTM’s” (other than Mexicans) are crossing our AZ border at Yuma and are being fast tracked to vote in this presidential election. These people are Africans, Middle Easterners and others that are allegedly not being properly vetted -and- allegedly being allowed to vote.
Please call Governor Doug Ducey’s message line (602) 542-4331 and thank him as follows:
“Thank you, Governor, for encouraging both Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Secretary of State Michelle Reagan to be zealous in assuring that this upcoming election in Arizona is fair and honest. No individual who recently illegally crossed into Arizona should ever be able to vote in an upcoming election that is only weeks away. Questions on illegal crossings should be directed to Arizona Border Patrol, specifically to Arizona Chapter President, Art Del Queto.”
Thank you for doing this TODAY.
CC4A
Yavapai County AZ