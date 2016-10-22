Verde Valley Republican Women Host AZ Congressman Gosar on Border Patrol Issues

Arizona Chapter Border Patrol Union President Art Del Queto recently met with Donald Trump in New York and made these statements to the press: “…some of these individuals who were apprehended (at the AZ border) with criminal records…they (officials) see that they have criminal records but they are setting them aside…they want to hurry up and fast track them so they can go ahead and be able to vote for the (presidential) election.”

Please call Governor Doug Ducey’s message line (602) 542-4331 and thank him as follows:

“Thank you, Governor, for encouraging both Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Secretary of State Michelle Reagan to be zealous in assuring that this upcoming election in Arizona is fair and honest. No individual who recently illegally crossed into Arizona should ever be able to vote in an upcoming election that is only weeks away. Questions on illegal crossings should be directed to Arizona Border Patrol, specifically to Arizona Chapter President, Art Del Queto.”

Thank you for doing this TODAY.

CC4A

Yavapai County AZ