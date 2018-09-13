Home » City Council, Community » Verde Valley Candidate Forums

Sedona AZ (September 13, 2018) – In preparation for the upcoming November 6 general election, the League of Women Voters Greater Verde Valley is hosting the following candidate forums:

Yavapai College Board of Governors – District 3 Candidate Forum will be held on September 24 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Cottonwood Recreation Center, 150 So. 6 th Street, Cottonwood.

Street, Cottonwood. Camp Verde Mayor Run-off Forum will be held on September 27 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Camp Verde Community Library, Fireside Room, 130 Black Bridge Rd., Camp Verde.

We are still the process of organizing forums for Sedona Fire District, State Representatives and Senator – LD#6, and the Congressional candidates in CD#1 and CD#4.

At each forum, we will also have our Voter Guide to the State Ballot Measures. This a voter-friendly guide on the five statewide ballot measures.

Last day to register to vote is October 9, 2018. If you have not registered to vote or need to change your address on your voter registration, please go to www.servicearizona.com and complete the voter registration information. Also you may register to vote or change your voter registration address at a voter registration event around the Verde Valley.

Monday, September 17 from 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM at the Sedona Public Library

Tuesday, September 18 from 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM at the Cottonwood Public Library

Wednesday, September 19 from 7:00 AM – Noon at ACE Hardware Village of Oak Creek

Friday, September 21 from 7:30 – 11:30 AM at Sedona Community Farmers Market Tlaquepaque

Friday, September 21 from 7:30 AM – 4:00 PM at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church Annual Rummage Sale

Saturday, September 22 from 7:30 AM – Noon at Verde Valley Farmers Market – Fort Verde

Sunday, September 23 from 11:30 AM – 2:00 PM at Unity Church – Sedona

Tuesday, September 25 from 7:00 AM – Noon at Oak Creek Espresso – Village of Oak Creek

Tuesday, September 25 from 7:30 AM – Noon at Cottonwood Recreation Center

Wednesday, September 26 from 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM at Sedona Public Library

Wednesday, September 26 from 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM at Cottonwood Public Library

Friday, September 28 from 7:30 – 11:30 AM at Sedona Community Farmers Market Tlaquepaque

Saturday, September 29 from 7:30 AM – Noon at Verde Valley Farmers Market – Fort Verde

Saturday, October 6 from 7:30 AM – Noon at Verde Valley Farmers Market – Fort Verde.

Permanent Early voters will receive mail-in ballots beginning October 10, 2018. For more voter information on the candidates running in state and national races visit azcleanelections.gov. If you have any questions, contact the League of Women Voters Greater Verde Valley.

Elections impact every aspect of our lives, and we all need to weigh in on them. We are all equal at the ballot box, but only if we vote. As the League of Women Voters say “Voting is PEOPLE POWER!”