Using the Force to Keep Drivers Safe

Sedona AZ (December 16, 2016) – Staying focused is a primary defense against car crashes and staving off intergalactic doom. That’s right: We’re bringing together vehicle safety and Star Wars. Again.

In the past year, the Arizona Department of Transportation has placed unconventional safety messages on overhead signs. This is by design. We want to grab people’s attention and make them engage with important safety messages. Often, these messages will relate to current events or pop culture.

With “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” premiering this week, motorists on Arizona’s highways will see Star Wars-themed safety messages on overhead signs.

Remember, whether you’re working to steal plans that will lead to the destruction of a 134-quadrillion-ton Death Star or driving down the road, remaining focused and undistracted are key to staying safe.