Use Safe Phone Zones Over Labor Day Weekend

Sedona AZ (August 31, 2017) – As Arizona residents prepare for travel during Labor Day weekend, Arizona Department of Transportation Director John Halikowski encourages motorists to avoid distracted driving by utilizing the state’s “Safe Phone Zones”.

Fourteen ADOT rest areas were designated as “Safe Phone Zones” in 2014. These locations provide a place where drivers can safely and conveniently use their phones and other mobile devices for calling, texting, navigating and accessing mobile apps.

“Distractions when driving can be deadly,” Halikowski said. “Tragedy can strike in the split second it takes to glance at a text, look at a map or take a bite of a sandwich. Safe driving is up to each of us – we are at our best as drivers when we are rested, focused and sober. The ‘Safe Phone Zones’ at Arizona rest areas provide opportunities to stay connected and safe.”

Motorists are made aware of upcoming locations via highway signs in advance of each facility. The signs read: “Safe Phone Zone” and carry the GEICO logo.

GEICO provides similar support in six other states to promote stopping at rest areas to safely use mobile devices: Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and Texas.

“Safe Phone Zones can help make Arizona’s highways safer by offering drivers a safe spot to park and connect out of harm’s way,” said Martha Furnas, GEICO regional vice president. “It has been more than three years since our partnership with the Arizona Department of Transportation began, and we hope the program continues to reduce the number of distracted drivers on the state’s highways.”

More facts and tips on ways to avoid distracted driving can be found at www.SafePhoneZone.com.