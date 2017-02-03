Home » Business » US 60, Loop 101 nighttime closures scheduled in Tempe

Sedona AZ (February 3, 2017) – Overnight improvement work will close sections of US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and Loop 101 (Price Freeway) in the Tempe area, February 5 through February 8, 2017, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes while the following freeway closures are in place:

· Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed overnight between Priest Drive and Interstate 10 from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 6) and from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 7) for new traffic-flow sensor installation. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at Rural Road and Mill Avenue also closed. DETOUR: Consider alternate routes, including the westbound Loop 202 (Santan or Red Mountain freeways) to I-10. Westbound US 60 traffic exiting at Priest can use Baseline or Broadway roads to reach I-10.

· Northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) closed overnight between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and Rio Salado Parkway from 11 p.m. Monday to 3 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 7) for maintenance. US 60 ramps to northbound Loop 101 closed. DETOUR: Consider alternate routes, including westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in Chandler to westbound I-10 toward downtown Phoenix. Northbound Loop 101 traffic also can exit at Baseline Road and use the northbound frontage road to Rio Salado Parkway. Drivers can access the Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) via McClintock Drive or Dobson Road.

· Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed overnight between Priest Drive and Interstate 10 from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 8) for new traffic-flow sensor installation. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at Rural Road and Mill Avenue also closed.

DETOUR: Consider alternate routes, including the westbound Loop 202 (Santan or Red Mountain freeways) to I-10. Westbound US 60 traffic exiting at Priest can use Baseline or Broadway roads to reach I-10.

Updates on freeway conditions and restrictions are available on ADOT’s Traveler Information site at az511.gov or by calling 511 and by following the SedonaEye.com.