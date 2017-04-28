Home » Featured » Unprepared Hiker Airlifted to Safety

Sedona AZ (April 27, 2017) – A “hiker alone and stuck with no food or water, cell phone battery dying, wearing shorts, shirt and sandals, completely lost and unable to retrace steps, does not want to stray due to possible drop offs hidden by heavy brush” will cause this:

The original call came in April 24, 2017, just before 2:00 in the afternoon. The comment above is a synopsis from call notes by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers logged during a phone call from a 26-year-old female requesting help. A Sheriff’s Forest Patrol Deputy began coordinating the rescue. After time passed while attempting to gather accurate cell phone GPS coordinates, it was determined the stranded hiker was located on high ground in a remote area northwest of Devil’s Bridge, Sedona. It was quickly established that timely ground access to the hiker’s position would be very difficult and thus the use of a helicopter was requested.

A crew from Department of Public Safety (DPS) Ranger Unit was notified and arrived in the vicinity just before 5:00 p.m. The Yavapai County Search and Rescue Back Country Team, trained in technical rescue, was called to assist. It took a combination of effort from the Ranger crew and Back Country Team to bring this hiker to safety. After flying the target area, the hiker was spotted by the Ranger crew on the side of a rock face. A member of the Back Country Team was airlifted to her position and safely secured her to a special rig prior to the airlift rescue. Around 6:30 p.m., the hiker was off the mountain and meeting with a family member.

As YCSO has emphasized so many times in the past, hiking preparedness is a must for everyone venturing out into the rugged wilderness. This rescued hiker admitted relying on third party unverified information as she attempted to return from the area around Devils Bridge. Unfamiliarity with your surroundings and lack of researching such an adventure can and has been deadly for others in the past. This hiker WISELY called for help, and remained stationary, upon realizing she was lost in very rugged and steep terrain. She was also fortunate her cell phone had sufficient battery time and enabled to send GPS coordinates. An alternative to alerting others to your plight can be as simple as a toy whistle which can be heard long distances in such topography.

Other issues of concern make this a ‘teachable moment’ –

Hiking alone will exponentially increase the risk in terrain such as this. If she had been injured and unable to call for help, a second person could have been her lifeline. Additionally, it is important to share your wilderness plans with others who can call when you fail to return by an agreed timeline.

This hiker’s clothing was completely inappropriate for the type of terrain. Shorts and sandals only increase the chance for injury is such environments.

Please take time to review this comprehensive website on hiking safety provided by the US Forest Service.

YCSO Sheriff Scott Mascher would again like to thank the DPS Ranger team and the Back Country volunteers who continue to risk their lives for complete strangers.

Citizens may contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or the YCSO website at www.ycsoaz.gov.