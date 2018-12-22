Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » United States Pulling Troops Out of Syria

Sedona AZ (December 22, 2018) -The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:

Editor:

How STUPID can the American Public get?

Pulling our Troops out of Syria does not mean we are abandoning any part of our commitment to the security of the people in Syria. We Do Not Need Boots On The Ground in order to effectively alter the actions of the governing and rebelling forces; in fact, having our Troops there can be and is a drawback – besides the danger our Troops face when there from radical elements from our ‘Ally’!

We proved beyond doubt about a year ago that we can accurately take out any target we choose in Syria; thus, since we have the means to monitor the behavior of the Syrian Governing body and their Opposition, we’re better off to monitor them with electronics and clandestine associates than having uniformed foot soldiers that we have to avoid hitting if we need to attack.

We wouldn’t dare use weapons that could injure or kill any of our own Troops. The psychological effect on both sides of the Syrian instability will be better if we do pull out.

But leave the picture of our last Syrian conflict – wherein we hit targets there from varying distances – and from about five directions – with pinpoint accuracy. Never doubt that attack and the amazing impression it made around the entire planet.

I believe North Korea paid particular attention to it. Pulling our Troops out and letting them know that we can and will honor our commitments, I believe, will do much better and our Troops will be able to rest a little more securely than having to so deeply question whether their fellow-soldier is a terrorist.

I still want someone to tell me how I can determine whether an individual that professed to be a Muslim is, in fact, a peaceful Muslim or an Islamic Terrorist.

Dale Gohr

Clarkdale Arizona USA