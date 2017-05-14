Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » U.S. Mexico Border Fiasco

Sedona AZ (May 14, 2017) – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:

Editor;

Trafficking in contraband, whether it be substances, livestock or humans, is egregious to any controlled area, especially a nation. In the U.S. / Mexico Border Fiasco, the people who profit financially from these activities are often called “leaches,” who often leach in more than one way; they suck the blood and heart out of followers or subordinates who have been deceived into (what often turns out to be) a life of torture, humiliation, disgrace, and shame – prostitution and other types of Slavery being common. At the same time, these human leaches manage to suck the Will to enforce Legal restrictions from the host nation by claiming a moral authority and by vilifying the very regulatory actions (Laws) in place to protect ALL the people.

The above is easily accomplished with the help of bleeding heart billionaires who are trying to destroy competition and the free market economy along with those screaming for world depopulation. A massive amount of students from Kindergarten through Graduate school, Teachers (Professors), Administrators and others in the U.S. education system have been swayed or indoctrinated into believing their loyalty towards the “illegals” is helpful to the “illegals” when, in fact, it is the opposite.

The aforementioned people are aiding and enabling the Coyotes, and all others who take advantage of the generally good and honest people who are Victims of an enormously flawed system which allows the very government these people are entering to ignore or flagrantly disregard the laws that protect U.S. citizens: Those who enter the U.S. illegally are (albeit inadvertently in some cases) left out, without any Legal recourse and fearful of asking for assistance because the Coyotes, Landlords, and Employers are generally the only ones known to the illegals thus placing the Victims at risk from those they know best.

Unfortunately, there are a far too many Politicians on BOTH SIDES of the aisle who are uninformed; some deceitful, some just completely ignorant of the exploitation through Sexual and Labor Slavery, and, some complicit in Labor, Food and Housing kickbacks or extortion, which in many cases ends up to be even worse. Also, there are probably people in Mexico and/or other nations still sending money to unscrupulous Coyotes, who claim to be helping their relative or friend on this “Primrose Path to America” who are subsequently no longer alive – their end of life may literally have been at the hand of the exploiter(s).

The stupid idiots enabling this U.S. / Mexico kind of activity are NOT the Benefactors or Supporters for the Victims, they are the Victims worst nightmare: They are the ones who pat the Victims on the back and inadvertently draw a target for the exploiters to aim at, with his (male or female) favorite choice of weapon or shakedown.

Dale Gohr

Clarkdale, Arizona USA