Home » Featured » Two Sedona Policing Memorials Planned

Sedona AZ (April 4, 2017) – Friends of the Sedona Police Department announced today that a bronze K9 statue memorial is being created honoring K9s who sacrificed their lives serving the citizens of Arizona, and honoring the service of K9s on active duty, including Sedona Police K9 Dalan, the city’s most recent K9. In phase two, a Sedona Police Officer Memorial will be created next to the Sedona K9 Memorial.

A committee was formed in December 2016, Friends of the Sedona Police Department K9, to help design and raise funds for the K9 memorial. The committee consists of Sedona Police Sergeant Stephanie Foley, along with local business owners and residents. The K9 statue is being funded through private donations, and the statue committee will administrate the funds. Donations are tax deductible with Law Enforcement Heroes, 501c3, ID Number 46-3871897.

James Iacovacci and artist Neil Logan, owners of Law Enforcement Creations, an Arizona company, have been commissioned to sculpt the statue and work with the committee throughout the process. Visit lawenforcementcreations.org to see other artworks completed in Arizona, and to learn more about the company and the process.

If you would like to make a financial contribution or have questions about the K9 statue project, contact James Iacovacci at 928-202-8120 with Law Enforcement Creations.

SedonaEye.com Star Pet Columnist, Poco Diablo McGuire, salutes his K9 Four Paws Up Pals and thanks his brothers for their service to keep Sedona a safe community for all.