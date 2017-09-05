Home » Featured » Two Hikers Lost and Stranded in Oak Creek Canyon

Sedona AZ (September 5, 2017) – On September 4, 2017, at approximately 7:30 in the evening, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of two lost and stranded hikers in the West Fork area of Oak Creek Canyon, Sedona, Arizona. The hikers began the hike at 11:00 in the morning with a trip plan to and from the Call of the Canyon Trailhead in Oak Creek to the bridge at Woody Mountain Road. During the hike, they heard thunder and decided to exit the canyon. While attempting a climb up the Howard Pocket to reach the rim, due to the terrain and impending darkness, they became stranded below the rim.

One of the hikers called 911 and requested assistance.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Unit and the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) Northern Air Rescue Unit responded to the call. DPS Air Rescue located the hikers from the air and determined that a one-skid landing was possible at the location. The hikers were rescued at approximately 9:30 p.m. and flown to Fry Park where they were met by CCSO Search and Rescue and provided with a ride to their vehicle parked on Woody Mountain Road.

The Search and Rescue Unit would like to remind hikers to research trips and weather conditions before setting out to insure enough time to complete a safe hike.

Hikers should always tell a trusted person where they are going and when they plan to return. All outdoor users should carry the Ten Essentials (water, food, extra clothing, navigation equipment, headlamp, first aid kit, shelter material, fire starting kit, pocket knife, and signaling equipment) in addition to a charged cell phone in case an emergency occurs.