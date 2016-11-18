Home » General » Two Deaths Being Investigated as Murder Suicide

Sedona AZ (November 18, 2016) – On November 16, 2016 around 11:00 in the morning, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a request for a welfare check at a residence south of Twin Arrows. The reporting party advised dispatch that her co-worker had not shown up for work and was not answering the door.

CCSO Deputies responded and made a forced entry. They located 55-year-old Mary Smeal and 57-year-old Jeffery Jones, both deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. Information was not immediately released until next of kin could be notified. The case is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

The two deceased were in a domestic relationship. The reporting party had driven to the residence and found both Ms. Smeal’s and Mr. Jones’ vehicles in the driveway. She was unable to get anyone to answer the phone or the door. Evidence from the scene indicates that Mr. Jones shot Ms. Smeal and then shot himself. No further details are available at this time.

The case is still under investigation by the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office. Further updates will be provided when available.