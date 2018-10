Home » Business » Tusayan Neighborhood Watch Meeting

Sedona AZ (October 4, 2018) – The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a Neighborhood Watch meeting for the Tusayan area on Thursday, October 11, 2018 from 5:30 – 7:30 in the evening at the Tusayan Fire Station, 408 West State Route 64, Grand Canyon, Arizona 86023. The meeting agenda is posted below and all area citizens and interested residents are encouraged to attend: