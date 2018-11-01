Home » Business » Turn Clocks Back and Check Smoke Alarms

Phoenix AZ (November 1, 2018) – Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend and when the majority of United States households turn clocks back an hour, the American Red Cross advises further steps to make sure households are prepared for emergencies. For the state of Arizona, this is a reminder to check and install smoke detectors.

“It’s important for everyone to make sure their household is ready,” said Colin Williams, Regional Communications Officer with the Red Cross AZ, NM, and El Paso, Texas, adding, “A disaster like a home fire can happen anywhere at any time. We urge people to take these steps now, and know what they should do if an emergency occurs.”

Check smoke alarm batteries. When turning the clocks ahead, take a few minutes to replace the smoke alarm batteries and push the test button to make sure alarms are working. It’s also a great time to check carbon monoxide detectors.

Install smoke alarms. If someone doesn’t have smoke alarms, install them. At a minimum, put one on every level of the home, inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas. Check local building codes for additional requirements.

Practice an escape plan. Make sure everyone in the family knows how to get out of every room and how to get out of the home in less than two minutes.

Get a kit. Keep disaster supplies in an easy-to-carry bag to use at home or to grab-and-go if ordered to evacuate.

Make a plan. Have all household members plan what steps they should take if an emergency occurs.

Be informed. Learn what emergencies can occur in the area and how officials notify residents should a disaster occur.

WHAT PEOPLE CAN DO: People can visit redcross.org/homefires to find out more about how to protect themselves and loved homes from fire. They can also help by donating to Red Cross Disaster Relief by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-REDCROSS or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Donations to Disaster Relief will be used to prepare for, respond to, and help people recover from disasters big and small.