Tucson Law Firm Disbars Attorney for Misconduct

Sedona AZ – Attorney Zachary W. Schon of Tucson, Arizona, has been disbarred from the practice of law after the firm he worked for as an independent contractor became aware of his misconduct.

The Presiding Disciplinary Judge of the Arizona Supreme Court accepted a consent agreement between Schon and the State Bar of Arizona and ordered that he be disbarred from the practice of law, effective May 13, 2019.

Schon was handling criminal matters as an independent contractor for a law firm in Tucson when it was alleged that he stopped communicating with clients, missed court hearings, and accepted clients without notifying or compensating the law firm. His misconduct resulted in actual harm to clients, including arrest warrants being issued against them, their driver’s licenses being suspended, and trials being reset without notification.

The firm learned of Schon’s misconduct and met with him to discuss withdrawing from the practice of law for an indefinite length of time, to which he agreed. Cases were reassigned or referred out to other law firms. Schon also agreed to compensate the law firm for their financial losses of approximately $36,000, but he stopped communicating with them and failed to reimburse them.

Because Schon failed to follow the law firm’s policies when opening, closing, and maintaining client files, it was unclear which files he was working on when he left the firm.

Zachary W. Schon’s disbarment was ordered effective May 13, 2017. He was also ordered to pay $1,217.46 to the State Bar of Arizona for the costs and expenses associated with disciplinary proceedings.

Consumers may report attorney misconduct by calling the State Bar of Arizona Attorney/Consumer Assistance Program (A/CAP) hotline at 602-340-7280.

The State Bar of Arizona is a non-profit organization that operates under the supervision of the Arizona Supreme Court. The Bar includes approximately 24,500 active attorneys and provides education and development programs for the legal profession and the public. Since 1933 the Bar and its members have been committed to serving the public by making sure the voices of all people in Arizona are heard in our justice system.