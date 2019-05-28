Home » City Council, Community » Traffic and Pedestrian Alert: Uptown Sedona Construction Update

Sedona AZ – The first major Sedona in Motion construction project begins in Uptown Sedona on Monday, June 3, 2019. The work will last 9-12 months.

The contractor expects to maintain two-way traffic on SR89A throughout the project.

The Jordan Road intersection will be closed to through traffic at State Route 89A during construction hours: Northbound motorists are asked to follow the marked detour along Forest Road, Van Deren Road, and Mesquite Avenue. Southbound motorists will be directed to Apple Avenue. Detour signs and blue business access signs will be visible to guide traffic.

Please be aware of lane restrictions, reduced speeds, and flagging operations.

The planned outcome of this 9-12 month construction project is to improve traffic flow and enhance the appearance of Sedona’s Uptown area through a combination of street, hardscape and landscape improvements.

Included in this project:

Decorative raised median to direct pedestrians to controlled crossings.

Addition of a Southbound SR89A travel lane.

Turnaround points at the north and south ends of Uptown, including a Jordan Road roundabout.

One way access from SR89A to free parking via Schnebly Road.

Pedestrian control and signal timing improvements at the intersection of SR89A and Forest Road.

Call the construction project hotline at 928-852-4164 with questions and concerns.