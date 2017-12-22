Home » Community » Top Ten Scams

Sedona AZ (December 22, 2017) – As we enter this holiday season, we want to remind you that scams are constantly evolving and going in and out of fashion. Here is a list to remind you of scams that we will call the “top 10.”

1. Natural disaster scams

Scammers are always the real “first responders” with charity scams and assistance scams related to natural disasters such as hurricanes/fire/floods. This scam could also be scam charities looking for small donations to help with gifts for poor children.

2. Phony lottery scams

It is hard to win a lottery, particularly one that you have not entered and yet phony lottery scams continue to be one of the most commonly used and effective scams.

3. Ransomware

Ransomware by which all of the data in your computer is locked due to unwittingly downloaded malware has become one of the most common scams in the world threatening individuals, businesses and government agencies.

4. Employment scams

Employment scams, work at home scams and other job opportunities are a major scam.

5. Tech support scams

Phony tech support scams perpetrated by pop-ups on your computer or telephone calls are a major current scam. The scammer convinces the victim to pay for unnecessary and possibly dangerous phony tech support.

6. Robo calls

Automated computer generated fraudulent telemarketing robo calls are now the top consumer complaint to the Federal Trade Commission.

7. Income tax identity theft

Income tax identity theft is a multi-billion-dollar problem. It occurs when an identity thief files a phony income tax return using your Social Security number and gets an income tax return based on a counterfeit W-2. It can also tremendously delay receiving your legitimate income tax refund.

8. Investment scams

Investment scams of varying kinds, such as the infamous pump-and-dump scam are a continuing threat to everyone.

9. Government grant scams

Emails, text messages or advertisements promoting phony government grants for which victims are lured into paying fees represent a popular scam at this time.

10. Phishing scam

The most dangerous malware downloaded by people on to their computers and smartphones is almost always unwittingly downloaded through socially engineered phishing emails and text messages.

REMEMBER, if it’s too good to be true, it probably is!