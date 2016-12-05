Home » General » Tolleson Police Chief Rodriguez Announces Retirement

Sedona AZ (December 5, 2016) – After more than four decades as a Patrol Officer, Narcotics Undercover, Crime Prevention, Community Relations, Criminal Investigations, Patrol Sergeant, Traffic Sergeant, Crime Prevention Sergeant and several temporary assignments as Patrol Lieutenant, Tolleson Police Chief Larry Rodriguez has decided it is time for him to retire.

Chief Rodriguez formally submitted his resignation to Mayor Gámez and the entire council at a council meeting on November 8, 2016. He has served the needs of the community, facilitated the professional growth of his police staff, championed a team atmosphere, and fostered a community-based policing philosophy over the last 17 years. Chief Rodriguez earned the trust of the community and his personnel. He was instrumental in the development of a professional organization that prides itself on service, quality, and professionalism, which in turn has resulted in a safer community.

Mayor Gámez expressed his appreciation for Chief Rodriguez’ efforts on behalf of the City and the entire council. He wishes Chief Rodriguez and his family the very best in his personal life and in his future endeavors.

Among Chief Rodriguez’ major contributions to our community are his efforts to develop the future leadership of the Tolleson Police Department. Today, Tolleson P.D. boasts the most genuine, accomplished core of leaders this City has ever enjoyed as a result of the Chief’s emphasis on profound, calculated succession planning. When Chief proclaimed his retirement intentions to management, he expressed absolute confidence that his successor was “beyond prepared to move the police department forward.”

Therefore, in accord with the Chief’s recommendation, the Tolleson City Council’s investment in human development, and its faith in, to quote Mayor Gamez, “Growing our own!”, City Manager Reyes Medrano, Jr. has offered the position of Police Chief to Commander Wayne Booher, a member of the Tolleson Police Department for over 20 years. Commander Booher has held every position within the police industry while instrumental to the profound cultural shift that has elevated the Tolleson Police Department to heights never before imagined over the course of Chief Rodriguez’ tenure.

Commander Booher will assume his new role immediately upon the retirement of Chief Rodriguez.

For more information regarding Tolleson’s police department, please visit www.tollesonaz.org.