Home » Featured » Toddler Dies After Falling from Midgley Bridge Trail

Toddler Dies After Falling from Midgley Bridge Trail

/ September 2, 2017 / No Comment

Midgley Bridge on SR 89A north of Sedona city limits and in Oak Creek Canyon

Sedona AZ (September 2, 2017) – On September 2, 2017, at approximately 2:01 in the afternoon, Coconino County Sheriff’s Deputies, Sedona Police Department, US Forest Service, and Sedona Fire District responded to Midgley Bridge for a report of a 2-1/2 year-old child who fell an estimated 50-60 feet down a cliff along the Midgley Bridge Trail.

Sedona Fire personnel rappelled down the cliff and found the child deceased. The family of the child is on vacation visiting the area from Omaha, Nebraska.

The case remains under investigation by the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Read www.SedonaEye.com for daily news and interactive views!

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2008-2015 · Sedona Eye · All Rights Reserved · Posts · Comments · Facebook · Twitter ·