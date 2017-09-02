Home » Featured » Toddler Dies After Falling from Midgley Bridge Trail

Sedona AZ (September 2, 2017) – On September 2, 2017, at approximately 2:01 in the afternoon, Coconino County Sheriff’s Deputies, Sedona Police Department, US Forest Service, and Sedona Fire District responded to Midgley Bridge for a report of a 2-1/2 year-old child who fell an estimated 50-60 feet down a cliff along the Midgley Bridge Trail.

Sedona Fire personnel rappelled down the cliff and found the child deceased. The family of the child is on vacation visiting the area from Omaha, Nebraska.

The case remains under investigation by the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.