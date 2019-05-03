Home » Featured, General » Thirty Fallen Arizona Troopers to be Honored

Sedona AZ — The public is invited to attend the 2019 Trooper Memorial Ceremony at the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) headquarters building, 2102 West Encanto Boulevard, Phoenix. The ceremony will commence at 9:00 in the morning, Monday, May 6, 2019.

Hosted by the Arizona State Troopers Association, the event pays tribute to the 30 AZDPS law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty since 1958. Of the thirty deaths, eight were the result of murder, 17 were traffic related, two died in a helicopter crash, one died in a helicopter accident, and one was killed when a train exploded.

During the annual ceremony, a plaque honoring Trooper Tyler Edenhofer on the memorial wall will be dedicated.

Speaking at the ceremony will be Governor Doug Ducey and DPS Director Frank Milstead.

