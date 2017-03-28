The Wizards of Sedona

Sedona AZ (March 28, 2017) – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:

A basic tenet of our democracy is the freedom of speech, where each of us can express our beliefs no matter how varied they may be. And here in Sedona these opinions span the gamut of the spectrum when it comes to city politics. So here’s my take on what’s going on…

There are five major players: the City Council; the Sedona Oak Creek School District (SOCUSD); the Sedona Fire District (SFD); the Chamber of Commerce; and, the Sedona Red Rock News (SRRN). Behind the curtain as in The Wizard of Oz, the power brokers pulling the strings are these Big Three business groups: tourism; real estate and development; and building/road construction. The agenda of the Five Players and the Big Three is to fully develop and densify Sedona within its confines of being surrounded by a national forest. Their vision is to transform this small-town community into a ritzy tourist paradise that will attract the rich and famous, emulating Palm Springs, CA. Their goal is to make a lot of money and have Sedona serve as a mecca for the arts and arts education, like Santa Fe, NM. The trouble with this agenda and vision is that their greed has short-circuited common sense in what’s logistically possible, and has overlooked the wishes and concerns of most residents who are not affiliated with any of these vested interests. Besides a common goal, the Big Three and the Five Players have a common foible: fiscal irresponsibility at the expense of resident taxpayers.

(sedonaeye.com/the-ten-thousands-two-million-shadow/ )

Here are some examples of how the Big Three impact and influence the Five Players. In terms of the City Council, the Chamber has become an arm of city government, where the Council funnels $2 million (including 55% of the bed taxes) through the Chamber, who spends it on destination marketing and questionable “product development.” As evidence that it receives too much money, the Chamber doesn’t know how to spend it all; so it gives $56,000 to the Forest Service for trail maintenance and nearly a million dollars to realtors and contractors for the purchase of a Jordan Road property to be used as a parking lot and staging ground for tours. The legality of such expenditures on product development is being questioned and analyzed as a possible violation of the state’s Gift Clause.