Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » The Verde Bridge Nobody Wants

Sedona AZ – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:

Dear Editor,

This section is not the actual letter. It is to convince you that even though we are from Camp Verde this issue is important to all towns in Yavapai County. Most of the towns outside of the county are not aware of the project known as “Verde Connect.” But, in fact, they are very important to your town as well – strictly on a financial basis and lack of road improvements in your town. I know you don’t usually print letters from other towns – but this is important to your town (and mostly not known) which is why I am sending this from Camp Verde.

Actual letter to the editor:

Dear Editor,

The Yavapai County supervisors applied for a grant to build a bridge over the Middle Verde River. Nobody here wants it.

The issue for your town is dollars. The county has 8-10 million per year for road improvements. The first phase of Verde Connect is paid with a BUILD grant to create a bridge. This is misleading. They must pony up another 10 million for the road to/from the bridge. The second phase connecting the bridge to Cornville Road is estimated at 40 to 50 million dollars.

The county is considering three options – a .5% increase in sales tax, an increase in property tax, or a bond issue. In all cases, every single town in Yavapai County will experience higher taxes and/or a long term bond (with interest) to make this road. This means that every other town, including yours, will either pay more taxes and/or pay a bond for thirty years. This will greatly reduce the amount of money available for improvements (even if it is a bond as they have to pay that back) in your town and will increase your taxes.

Do you need roads paved? Culverts? Grading? Flood control? All will be greatly reduced along with extra taxes or a bond.

We need you to write letters, call, or email to the county supervisors opposing Verde Connect – purely on a financial basis and the needs of your town.

Here are the email addresses and phone numbers for the supervisors: Here is the contact info for the supervisors – they will vote in four weeks:

Randy Garrison Web.bus.district3@yavapai.us 928-639-8110

Thomas Thurman Web.bus.district2@yavapai.us 928-771-3393

Rowle Simmons Web.bus.district1@yavapai.us 928-771-3206

Craig Brown Web.bus.district4@yavapai.us 928-771-3207

Jack Smith Web.bus.district5@yavapai.us 928-771-3209

Eric Eberhard

Camp Verde AZ

Facebook group “Save the Middle Verde” – join and browse as it is a public group.