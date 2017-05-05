Home » Featured » The Best Way to Appreciate Teachers Is to Pay Them

Sedona AZ (May 5, 2017) – Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Diane Douglas will kick off “Teacher Appreciation Week,” beginning on Monday, May 8, by visiting five different schools in the greater metro Phoenix area. Superintendent Douglas will visit with teachers in their classrooms, take tours of each school, as well as deliver the morning announcements over the public address systems.

Across the country next week, thousands of communities also will honor their teachers and acknowledge the critical role they play in making sure every student receives a quality education.

“There is no more important job than being a teacher,” Superintendent Douglas said. “Being able to go around the state and meet so many of our state’s teachers is by far my favorite part of being Superintendent. I’m looking forward to visiting these schools and gathering more ideas on how I can best represent teachers at the state level.”

In recognition of this important week, Superintendent Douglas will be attending these five schools:

May 8 – Sahuaro Ranch Elementary, Peoria Unified School District

May 9 – Apollo High School, Glendale Union High School District

May 10 – Heard Elementary School, Phoenix Elementary School District

May 11 – Glenn L. Downs Elementary School, Cartwright School District

May 11 – Marc Atkinson Middle School, Cartwright School District

“Teacher Appreciation Week” comes on the heels of Superintendent Douglas’ recent announcement to combat the teacher shortage crisis and increase teacher salaries by extending and expanding Proposition 301. Her proposal would provide a permanent revenue stream for teacher raises, which would include an immediate $5,000 a year pay increase to the average Arizona teacher.

“Providing a substantial teacher salary raise is the best way to show our teachers that we value their tireless effort in shaping and developing the lives of our Arizona youth,” Douglas said. “In my three tours across the entire state, I have overwhelmingly heard from the people of Arizona that we need to pay our teachers more. By bringing this proposal forward and hopefully to the ballot, I hope to honor both the wishes of Arizona citizens, as well the talented educators that teach our beloved children every day.”