Thanksgiving Weekend Travel Advisory

Sedona AZ (November 23, 2016) – Over Thanksgiving weekend, the Arizona Department of Transportation and its contractors won’t schedule construction closures along state highways from Wednesday through Sunday evening.

Because unexpected delays can occur due to crashes and stalled vehicles, motorists traveling during the holiday weekend of November 24 – 28, 2016, should:

Pack extra drinking water and snacks

Avoid the busiest travel times, if possible

Get plenty of rest before driving

Check vehicles, including tire pressure, belts and fluid levels

If traveling to the high country, pack cold weather clothes and blankets.

View the Weekend Travel Advisory map on azdot.gov for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.