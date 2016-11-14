Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » Thanks for your support

Sedona AZ (November 14, 2016) – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:

Friends,

We did it!!! I am honored by your overwhelming support and the trust you have placed in me. The entire LD 6 team including myself, Representative Bob Thorpe, and Senator Sylvia Allen, will be returning to the legislature to continue the fight for small government, a balanced budget, better K-12 education, and many other important issues that face our state. It is supporters like you who make this election worth it. It would be impossible to name every supporter without missing someone so let me just say thank you!

To view 2016 Election Results, go to:

http://results.arizona.vote/2016/General/n1591/Results-State.html

Looking ahead to the Legislature, I have already begun preparing for the work ahead. Because of your support during this election, Republicans will continue to have a majority in the legislature and I will continue to support legislation that truly benefits Arizonans.

National Foundation of Women Legislators

As if there could not be any other great news, I am proud to say I will be attending the National Foundation of Women Legislators Annual Conference in Orlando, Florida next week to receive an award for my service as State Representative. Take a look at the work NFWL does to empower and support elected women across the country http://www.womenlegislators.org/about/

Thank you for your support,

Brenda Barton

“Government should be on your side, not in your way!”