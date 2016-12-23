Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » Testimony Filed in APS Rate Case

Sedona AZ (December 23, 2016) – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:

Testimony Filed in APS Rate Case

Information & Perspective by Warren Woodward

Sedona, Arizona ~ December 22, 2016

Yesterday, I filed my direct testimony in APS’s rate case. My testimony is on file at the Arizona Corporation Commission docket here.

It’s 344 pages, but most are “Exhibits,” proof of the points I make. My actual written testimony is the first 54 pages, double spaced — still a lot, but worth reading if you are interested in the “smart” meter issue because, in addition to arguments I have been making for years, there’s some new arguments (such as discrimination, for example). And even some of the old ones have been fleshed out with new information.

For example, based on data from other states, I have always said APS’s “smart” grid was a boondoggle that does not pencil out for anyone except APS and its shareholders. Now we have proof from APS’s own numbers. From my testimony:

At page 20,728 of APS’s Pre-Filed data, APS parent company Pinnacle West brags that APS “smart” meters saved $19 million in operational costs in 5 years. That sounds impressive ……… until one realizes what it cost to “save” $19 million in 5 years (or $3.8 million per year).

Using the numbers APS supplied in its Response to Woodward at 2.27, it can be deduced that for just meters — without any of the many millions of dollars of ancillary “smart” grid equipment such as IT Infrastructure, Software/System integration, Field Area Network and Project Services, Data Storage, Cybersecurity, plus the $120 million APS is going to blow on its new Customer Information System this year and next to “better take advantage of AMI data” (Lockwood direct testimony at P. 9) — the cost is $132.22 per meter, installed. At that price, “smart’ metering all of APS’s 1.25 million customers would amount to $165,275,000. So, if $3.8 million is saved by “smart” meters every year, then APS will break even on their “smart” meters in just 43 and 1/2 years! But the meters only last 5 to 7 years so the break-even point will never, ever come.

Because APS gets a guaranteed rate of return on its “smart” grid spending:

With its “smart” grid, APS has achieved an ever increasing rate base, a perpetual money machine system that guarantees APS rate increases (like the one APS is asking for now) from here to Kingdom Come.

I also debunk APS’s proposed mandatory Demand and Time of Use rates as just another way for APS to bilk customers. Despite APS calling those proposals “rate design modernization,” it turns out that over 30 years ago APS tried mandatory Demand rates for customers with air conditioning. It was a rip-off and there were so many complaints that the mandatory Demand rates were abandoned after 3 years.

Because I am an intervenor in the rate case, I get to ask APS written questions. Silly me, I actually thought APS would answer them. APS did answer some, but also chose to blow off others, calling them irrelevant. For example, several questions regarding their “smart” meter transmissions (which APS has repeatedly lied about over the years) were met with:

The number and duration of transmissions are not relevant to any matters at issue in APS’s pending rate case. Accordingly, APS objects to this request as irrelevant and not likely to lead to the discovery of admissible evidence.

Questions about APS’s “smart” meter related fires were met with:

The number of fires alleged to have been caused by AMI meters, and the protocols surrounding meter inspections, is not relevant to any matters at issue in APS’s pending rate case. Accordingly, APS objects to this request as irrelevant and not likely to lead to the discovery of admissible evidence.

The problem with APS’s above assertions is that they are in violation of ACC Decision # 75047 which put reviewing “smart” meter issues, including possible extortion fees for customers who refuse a “smart” meter, into this rate case. I know the Decision well since it was the result of my and Pat Ferre’s successful appeals of extortion fees two years ago. So now I will have to file a “Motion to Compel” the incorrigibly lawless APS to obey the law and answer my questions.

