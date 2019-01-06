Home » General » Tempe Judge Disbarment Stems from Domestic Violence Felony

Sedona AZ (January 6, 2019) – The Presiding Disciplinary Judge of the Arizona Supreme Court has issued an order accepting a consent to disbarment for suspended member Thomas J. Robinson of Tempe.

The disciplinary action is a result of criminal activity including a Class 3 Felony Aggravated Assault and a Domestic Violence Offense after pleading guilty to stabbing his wife. Robinson was sentenced to four months in jail and three years of supervised probation on April 24, 2018.

The State Bar sent Robinson screening letters during its investigation on March 15 and April 9, 2018. He failed to respond to both.

At the time of the assault, Robinson was a Tempe Municipal Judge, which he retired from effective September 28, 2017.

Thomas J. Robinson’s disbarment was effective retroactive to the date of his interim suspension on July 24, 2018.

Consumers may report attorney misconduct by calling the State Bar of Arizona Attorney/Consumer Assistance Program (A/CAP) hotline at 602-340-7280.

