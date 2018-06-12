Home » Community » Sycamore Canyon Climber Severely Injured

Sedona AZ (July 12, 2018) – On Sunday, June 10, 2018 at 11:00 in the morning, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call that a climbing accident had occurred in the Sycamore Canyon area known as Paradise Forks. The caller reported that a 22-year-old female climber had fallen, was injured, and in need of rescue.

The CCSO coordinated responders from the Sheriff’s Office, the Coconino Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Unit, Williams Fire Department, Lifeline Ambulance, Arizona Department of Public Safety (Northern Air Rescue), and the U.S. Forest Service.

CCSO Search and Rescue arrived on scene at 1:15 in the afternoon, and established a technical rope system to lower a rescuer over the edge to evaluate the climber’s injuries. She was in the bottom of the canyon, approximately 80 feet below the rim, and due to her injury and the complexity of the environment, a short haul rescue involving the DPS Air Rescue helicopter was determined the best rescue option.

A search and rescue coordinator, who is a member of the Northern Arizona Interagency Heli-Rescue Team, rappelled to the injured climber and assisted the on scene search and rescue team member with splinting the injury and preparing her for extrication.

At 4:25 p.m. the woman and Heli-Rescue team coordinator were short-hauled by helicopter out of the canyon to a nearby landing zone where an ambulance transported her to Flagstaff Medical Center for treatment.

The fall victim is from the Apache Junction area and was climbing with another person. She appeared to have sustained a serious leg injury.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all of the public safety organizations that responded to this incident, as well as the other climbers in the area who volunteered to assist with care for the injured climber while they coordinated the response.