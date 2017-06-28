Home » General » Suspect Arrested for Molestation of Young Girl

Sedona AZ (June 28, 2017) – On May 24, 2017, at about 5:00 in the morning, Juan Antonio Pelayo-Covarrubias, 38, a Phoenix resident, was arrested and booked into the Camp Verde (AZ) Detention Center in north central Arizona. He was charged with two counts of child molestation, after knowingly and intentionally touching the genitals of a preteen girl.

The child’s molestation occurred on April 9, 2017, while he and the victim were riding a quad on a dirt road near the Bumble Exit and Interstate 17.

The suspect was in a position of trust at the time because he was in a relationship with the victim’s mother.

The incident was initially reported to the Phoenix Police Department. During the investigation, they discovered jurisdiction was actually within Yavapai County.

A Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office detective was then assigned, completed the necessary follow-up, and arrested Pelayo-Covarrubias on May 24, 2017, in Phoenix.

The suspect admitted to molesting the little girl.

Pelayo-Covarrubias is being held without bond, along with an immigration violation detainer.

Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or the YCSO website.