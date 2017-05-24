Home » General » Suspect Arrested for Missing Wife’s Homicide

Sedona AZ (May 24, 2017) – Please note, the investigation remains active and further details will not be released at this time:

On Sunday, May 21, 2017, deputies took a missing person report involving Sandra Pagniano, 39, who resides in the 13000 block of North Yaqui Drive, Prescott, Arizona. The report was made by a family friend. Sandra was last seen on Friday, May 19, 2017, and when she did not show up for a scheduled social event, friends became concerned. YCSO detectives from the Criminal Investigations Bureau were contacted and over the course of the last few days, developed information that Sandra may have been harmed or killed by her husband, David Pagniano, 55.

Evidence obtained in the last twenty-four hours led to the arrest of David Pagniano this morning for one count of Second Degree Murder. Pagniano was booked at the Camp Verde Detention Center and remains in-custody on a $2.mil bond. The couple, who were separated but living together in the home on Yaqui Drive, have two children ages 8 and 12, who are currently under monitored care.

A search for Sandra Pagniano is ongoing.

Detectives are seeking any information on the whereabouts of Sandra Pagniano or those with information that might aid in the current investigation. You are urged to call the Criminal Investigations Bureau at 928-771-3278 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232. Callers to Silent Witness providing a tip that leads to Sandra’s whereabouts become eligible for a $1000 reward.

Anyone with game cameras in the vicinity of this home, or areas north and west, are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office as part of the ongoing investigation. Updates will be provided as they become available.

Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or the YCSO website at www.ycsoaz.gov.