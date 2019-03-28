Home » Community » Superintendent Hoffman on Federal Lawsuit Challenge to Arizona Anti-LGBTQ Curriculum Law

Sedona AZ – The following is Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman’s statement on the federal lawsuit that challenges Arizona’s anti-LGBTQ curriculum law as released today by the Arizona Department of Education:

“Since the beginning of my career in teaching and politics, I have always been opposed to this anti-LGBTQ legislation and its harmful implications. This law prohibits educators from discussing topics related to LGBTQ relationships or portraying them in a positive light in our HIV/AIDS curriculum. Throughout my travels across the state, students and families have shared with me the impact that this law has had on their lives. At school, they feel unsafe, unwelcome and unsupported. Furthermore, it also denies all students comprehensive, scientifically accurate health education.

I welcome the opportunity this lawsuit brings to educate the public and bring visibility to the issues as we continue the march toward equality.”