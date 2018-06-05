Home » Community » Superintendent Douglas Announces New Associate Superintendent

Sedona AZ (June 5, 2018) – Superintendent of Public Instruction Diane Douglas announced today that Heather Cruz has been named the Arizona Department of Education’s (ADE’s) new Associate Superintendent of High Academic Standards for Students.

“I am excited to work with Dr. Cruz on the continuing development of our state’s academic program areas,” Superintendent Douglas said. “Since our top priority at ADE is putting the students first, Heather will play a vital role in ensuring Arizona is providing a world-class education for our children. Having served as a teacher and principal, as well as a deputy and assistant superintendent for nearly 25 years, Heather’s experience and leadership will prove instrumental at the Department.”

Cruz will be charged with overseeing the Office of English Language Acquisition Services (OELAS), Career and Technical Education, Early Childhood, the Migrant Education Program and K-12 Academic Standards. Before earning her doctoral degree in education from Arizona State University (ASU), Cruz received her bachelor’s degree from ASU and her master’s degree from Northern Arizona University.

While serving as Litchfield Elementary School District’s Assistant Superintendent for Educational Services, the district was named one of the “Top 10 Districts in Arizona” by ADE in 2011. In addition, as the Deputy Superintendent for Peoria Unified School District, the district improved from having nine “A-rated” schools to 21 in just over five years, including all seven of the comprehensive high schools in the district.

Cruz hails from a family of educators, including her sister (Heidi), who worked alongside her at Litchfield Elementary School District. A member of the Arizona School Administrators (ASA) since 1999, she not only served as the organization’s Secretary, but also the President during her tenure.

A former opera singer, Cruz enjoys jogging and resides in the Southwest Valley with her husband of 21 years, Brad, and their dog (Daisy) and cat (Mr. Kitty).