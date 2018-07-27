Sunset Lane Improvement Project Update

Sedona AZ (July 27, 2018) – Yavapai County Board Supervisor Jack R. Smith advises that progress continues on the Sunset Lane Improvement Project (Prescott East Highway to Pine View Drive), Prescott, Arizona. For the next few months, there will be various crews working along the roadside of Sunset Lane relocating utility lines.
Smith requests that motorists please slow down, use extreme caution while driving through the work zone and, if possible, avoid the area during construction.
Once complete, the Sunset Lane Improvement Project will provide a safer more accessible route for motorists, pedestrians and residents.
I will be conducting a Community Meeting for the residents of Castle Canyon Mesa on August 9, 2018 from 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm.
The meeting will be held at the Stepping Stones Conference Room located at 6719 E 2nd St, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314.
I will be discussing the Fiscal Year 2018/2019 Budget, Projects in Castle Canyon Mesa, Code Enforcement, and Sunset Lane.
This is an open event and all are welcome to attend.
The next Coffee Chat is August 8, 2018 from 8 am to 9am. Please come by Step One Coffee House located at 6719 E 2nd St, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314. These informal gatherings are held in a casual friendly-environment giving residents the opportunity to ask questions and engage in open-discussions. All are welcome to attend.