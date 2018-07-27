Home » Business » Sunset Lane Improvement Project Update

Sedona AZ (July 27, 2018) – Yavapai County Board Supervisor Jack R. Smith advises that progress continues on the Sunset Lane Improvement Project (Prescott East Highway to Pine View Drive), Prescott, Arizona. For the next few months, there will be various crews working along the roadside of Sunset Lane relocating utility lines.

Smith requests that motorists please slow down, use extreme caution while driving through the work zone and, if possible, avoid the area during construction.

Once complete, the Sunset Lane Improvement Project will provide a safer more accessible route for motorists, pedestrians and residents.