Suggestions for Casting Your ACC Vote

Sedona AZ (August 2, 2018) – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:
Who to Vote for ACC
Information & Perspective by Warren Woodward
Sedona, Arizona
It’s that time of year again. People are asking me for whom they should vote in the upcoming primary election for Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC).
In the Democrat primary the two candidates to vote for are Sandra Kennedy and Bill Mundell who are running as a slate. I know Bill personally, and know that he is honest and not just another APS clone.
Speaking of APS clones, the only other Democrat candidate, Kiana Sears, has a former 31 year high-level executive at APS/Pinnacle West as her campaign treasurer. Sears is also part of Emerge Arizona, an outfit APS sponsors that grooms and encourages Democrat women candidates.
Yes, APS appears to be branching out from the Republican party. It’s a smart move on their part, and is what many big corporations do to ensure their bases are covered.
Even though two ACC seats are open, in the Republican primary there’s only one candidate to vote for, Jim O’Conner. The other candidates are all APS men or otherwise unacceptable.
GOP candidate Tom Forese is the current ACC chairman who was elected last time with the help of millions of APS/Pinnacle West dollars. Among other dreadful things, he voted in favor of the recent APS rate hike.
Justin Olson is another current ACC commissioner. He is running on a slate with Forese. In case that’s not enough for you to not vote for him, in his political past, FollowTheMoney.org shows APS/Pinnacle West was his biggest campaign donor. The Forese/Olsen slate slogan is “Proven Results.” Right. Proven results for APS.
Candidate Eric Sloan was the chairman of AZ Coalition for Reliable Electricity, the APS/Pinnacle West PAC that spent millions against Democrats Mundell and Chabin in the last ACC election. Sloan is probably a great candidate to vote for if you are on the APS Board of Directors or are an APS shareholder.
Candidate Rodney Glassman appears to be someone who would say anything to get elected. Read this article if you doubt that. I actually found the article humorous because he’s so over the top. http://sonorannews.com/2017/06/19/recycled-democrat-rodney-glassman-running-republican-acc/
So that’s it, Kennedy & Mundell if you are voting in the Democrat primary, and O’Conner if you are voting in the Republican one.
By the way, last election I lost about a dozen subscribers to my email-blast list for recommending the two Democrats in the general election. Evidently I crossed a line for those Republicans who can’t get passed party affiliation. I hope those unsubscribers are now enjoying their higher APS bills that they got in return for voting for APS Republicans.
Readers, I said it then and I’ll say it again now: It makes absolutely no sense to vote for candidates supported by APS/Pinnacle West.
Full Disclosure: I am a registered (and sometimes ashamed) Republican.
Warren Woodward
