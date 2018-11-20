Home » General » State Bar of Arizona Selects New CEO

Sedona AZ (November 20, 2018) – The State Bar of Arizona’s Board of Governors has selected Hon. Joel F. England, currently Chief Judge of the Yavapai-Apache Nation Tribal Court, to lead the organization. He will replace John F. Phelps, who announced his retirement in August as CEO/Executive Director.

After a two-month search and selection process, England was among three finalists who sat with the Bar’s staff and senior leadership, as well as with members of the Arizona Supreme Court for formal and informal interviews. The Board of Governors made its selection of England on November 9, 2018.

“We are pleased that Joel will lead the State Bar team as our new CEO,” said Jeffrey Willis, president of the State Bar of Arizona, adding, “The organization will benefit greatly from his broad legal experience and executive management skills, and his demonstrated commitment to public service aligns perfectly with the Bar’s mission to protect and serve the public.”

England brings an extensive legal and judicial background to his new post at the State Bar. He will transition to CEO from the Yavapai-Apache Nation where he serves as Chief Judge and is responsible for the overall administration of the Court and presides over criminal and civil cases, as well as an alternative disposition Wellness Court.

Prior to the Yavapai-Apache Nation, he served for over 21 years in the United States Air Force. He held a variety of positions, including service as a prosecutor, defense counsel and as a deployed combat operations attorney advising on the law of armed conflict. His final assignments included serving as the Chief of Professional Responsibility for the Air Force Judge Advocate General’s Corps and as the General Counsel for the 56th Fighter Wing at Luke Air Force Base.

England graduated with academic distinction from the United States Air Force Academy with a bachelor’s degree in Legal Studies. He holds a Juris Doctorate from the University of Arizona College of Law, where he graduated summa cum laude.

Joel F. England will work alongside Phelps beginning January 2, 2019, and will assume full duties on February 1 when his predecessor makes his official exit.

The State Bar of Arizona is a non-profit organization that operates under the supervision of the Arizona Supreme Court. The Bar includes approximately 24,500 active attorneys and provides education and development programs for the legal profession and the public. Since 1933 the Bar and its members have been committed to serving the public by making sure the voices of all people in Arizona are heard in our justice system.