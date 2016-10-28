Home » Community » SRRHS Journalism Department Wins Awards

Sedona AZ (October 28, 2016) – The Sedona Red Rock High School Journalism Department received 106 individual awards in 80 different categories for outstanding work. The Arizona school students competed with peers throughout the state.

The SRRHS Sting, Petroglyphs Literary Magazine and the Quintessence yearbook took awards at the Arizona Interscholastic Press Association Fall Convention in Tempe, Arizona on October 27.

“We were also awarded the following placements for our 2016 issues and volumes in the entire state of Arizona for all middle schools and all high schools,” proudly advised SRRHS Maureen Barton, adding, “QUINTESSENCE yearbook took third place in the state, PETROGLYPHS LITERARY MAGAZINE took second place in the state, and the STING NEWSPAPER took first place in the state. Our Arizona Newspaper Association 2016 Better Newspaper Contest placement was BEST HIGH SCHOOL NEWSPAPER, scholastic division of 3A (small schools). The STING newspaper took first place in the state… another record of wonderful for the books…truly.”

The Sedona Eye writers and staff join Sedonan Karen McClelland who responded to the SRRHS news with a “Wonderful! Congrats to you and all your hard working talented students!”