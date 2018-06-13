Home » Business » South Mountain Freeway I-10 Ramps to close permanently

Sedona AZ (June 13, 2018) – Two ramps along Arizona Interstate 10 in the West Valley will soon be removed permanently to allow for the new freeway-to-freeway interchange that will connect to the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway.

The eastbound AZ I-10 off-ramp at 51st Avenue will close permanently at 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 13, 2018.

Next week, the eastbound AZ I-10 on-ramp at 59th Avenue will close permanently at 8:00 p.m. on Monday, June 18, 2018

With the removal of these ramps, a new I-10 access road between 59th and 51st avenues will provide access to 59th Avenue when completed in July.

This is one of several AZ I-10 ramps that have been removed permanently or reconstructed to tie into a wider I-10 which will include connecting ramps to and from the South Mountain Freeway when it opens late 2019.

The westbound AZ I-10 on-ramp at 43rd Avenue remains closed throughout July 2018 due to reconstruction.

Long term and permanent closures of existing on-and-off ramps are necessary between 51st and 67th avenues until all of the new access roads are completed by fall 2018: Motorists will be able to access 59th Avenue from these new roadways.

Work schedules and restrictions are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. Visit ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and follow the SedonaEye.com for updates.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen circumstances. Please drive safely. Arrive alive!