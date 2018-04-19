Home » Business » Smoked Salmon Spread Recall

Sedona AZ (April 19, 2018) – Superior Foods Company located in Kentwood, Michigan, is voluntarily recalling a specific lot of Smoked Salmon Spreads (487 lbs.) that were produced on March 26, 2018. This voluntary action is being undertaken in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Listeria monocytogenes was identified through routine inspection and testing by MDARD.

No illnesses have been reported as of April 18, 2018.

The products in question could potentially be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, pregnant women and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths and fatal infection in pregnant women. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.

Products covered by this voluntary recall were distributed in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, and Minnesota, and include only those products listed below, currently in distribution and for sale. Products were sold in retail grocery stores and some food service businesses. Specific product names and further product information is listed below.

No other Superior Foods Company retail or food service-branded products are impacted by this voluntary recall.

The following products are included in this product recall:

Smoked Salmon Spread

5 lb. bulk units – Code Number: 68487 – Sell by Date: 4/25/18 – Lot Number 0728-2

UPC #043823684873

Simply Superior Smoked Salmon Spread

6X5 oz units – Code Number: 92379 – Sell by Date: 4/25/18 – Lot Number 0728-2

UPC #043823923798

Morey’s Smoked Salmon Spread

6×6 oz units – Code Number: 92503 – Sell by Date: 4/25/2018 – Lot Number 0728-2

UPC #043823925037

Superior Foods Company is working with our customers to remove the products from store shelves and distribution.

Consumers who have purchased these items are advised to discard them or return them to the store where originally purchased for a full credit.

Consumers with questions may contact Scott Ruth at 616-698-7700.

Superior Foods Company will be contacting our customers that have received this specific lot code that are impacted by this recall.