Smart Meters: Most have no built in surge protectors

Sedona AZ (February 2, 2017) – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:

Rent: $980. Hydro cost: $798. Is this ‘smart’ insanity what utilities had in mind all along? Watch this poignant story of one young Ontario family’s heartbreaking struggles as they are forced to choose between heating and eating:

Premier Wynne ~ This Is My Story

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IRHFcybHRI4

As we know, this is unfortunately not an isolated situation. Hundreds of thousands of reports of extreme billing increases have been reported from around the world, after the ‘smart’ meter agenda gets deployed in a given region.

Secondly, did you know that contrary to analog meters, with most ‘smart’ meters there are NO BUILT IN SURGE PROTECTORS? And the results? Millions of dollars in damage from fires, explosions and power outages which should have never happened.

Just last week, between 500 and 1000 homes were damaged or otherwise affected by a power surge. Damages that DO NOT HAPPEN WITH ANALOG METERS.

Get Brian Thiesen’s full story and analysis, here:

https://bc-freedom.com/2017/01/29/500-more-smart-meter-fires/

Josh del Sol

Take Back Your Power

Woodinville, WA 98072